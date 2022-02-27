National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

