National Asset Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.