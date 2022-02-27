Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Weber alerts:

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. Weber Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.