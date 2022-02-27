Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,467 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

