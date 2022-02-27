Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,049 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Xerox worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Several analysts have commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

