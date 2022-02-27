Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 22,391 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monro worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 85.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 68.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

