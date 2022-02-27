DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a PE ratio of -139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DMC Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DMC Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.