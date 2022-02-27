DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
DMC Global stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a PE ratio of -139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.
BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
About DMC Global (Get Rating)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.