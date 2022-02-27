LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

