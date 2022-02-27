Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

