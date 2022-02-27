Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MED opened at $178.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67. Medifast has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medifast by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

