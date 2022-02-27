Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 23,043 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,160 shares of company stock worth $16,016,401 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $183.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

