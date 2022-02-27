Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,136,000 after purchasing an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

NYSE LH opened at $276.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.