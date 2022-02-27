Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.41% of ePlus worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ePlus by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ePlus by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $47.07 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

