Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,373 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

