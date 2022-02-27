Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 53,000 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of TriMas worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,334,000 after acquiring an additional 411,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $3,566,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.