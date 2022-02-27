Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,694 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 522.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.