Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of TravelCenters of America worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.