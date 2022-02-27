MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,257 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.79% of MRC Global worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

