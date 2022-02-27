Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 147,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,415,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

BMRN stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.