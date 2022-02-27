Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $99.40

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

