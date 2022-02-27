Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$5.68

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

