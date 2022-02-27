ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives €14.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.61 ($16.60).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.39) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.73) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

