$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $18,750,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,856 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 202.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,001 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

