Old Republic International Co. (ORI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

