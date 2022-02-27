Old Republic International Co. (ORI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Old Republic International has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
NYSE:ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.
In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
