Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $75.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

