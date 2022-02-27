ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

SSTI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.52 million, a P/E ratio of -230.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

