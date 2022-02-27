REPO Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $462,474.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.76 or 0.07137923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.06 or 0.99881199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003088 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.