JUST Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $340.39 million and approximately $155.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.76 or 0.07137923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.06 or 0.99881199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003088 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.