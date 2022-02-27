Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

