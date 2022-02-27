Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.99 Million Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Veritiv worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

VRTV stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.