Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.87% of Capital Southwest worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

CSWC stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $585.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

