Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.07% of Selecta Biosciences worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.91 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

