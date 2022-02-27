Credit Suisse Group Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $24.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

