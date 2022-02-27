eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

