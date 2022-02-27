Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Cognex stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cognex by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

