Morgan Stanley Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $122.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

