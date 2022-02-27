Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.