DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $121.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.61.

DOCU opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

