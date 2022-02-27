DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $121.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.61.
DOCU opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
