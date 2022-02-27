Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,563 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.24% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $53.41.

