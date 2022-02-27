Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $578,542.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.