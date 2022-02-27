Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.60

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.60 and traded as high as $52.00. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 291,524 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.