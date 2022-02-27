Avi S. Katz Sells 1,300 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $10,673.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
KLR opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.59. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
