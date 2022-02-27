iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

