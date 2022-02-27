Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.25-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.97. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

