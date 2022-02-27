Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,411 shares of company stock worth $39,114,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

