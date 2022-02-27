Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $192.44

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $14,071,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.