Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

MTDR stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

