Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.71). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 3,509.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

