NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

