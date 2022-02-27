Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 24th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by 118.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NYSE:NSP opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Insperity by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

